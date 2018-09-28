Brad Falchuk shares birthday message for ‘natural beauty’ Gwyneth Paltrow

The Hollywood actress celebrated her 46th birthday on Thursday and Glee co-creator Falchuk – who she has been dating for around four years – marked the occasion with a message on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the American actress, he wrote: “When was this photo taken? 1940? ‘50? ‘70? Last summer? It’s this timeless beauty’s birthday today.

“She was born with endless gifts – big blue eyes, a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility and those heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on – but she never rests on any of them.

“Gwyneth, you are the hardest working person I know. From your first cup of coffee in the morning to your last cup of whiskey at night. From the gym to the office to homework at the kitchen table. ”

Falchuk, a TV writer, added: “You give us all of you, all the time. And always with a smile (well, almost always). Maybe that’s why, even though you are the best person ever, you keep getting better every year. Happy birthday, Love.”

Paltrow was married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for 13 years and divorced in 2016, following a process they called “conscious uncoupling”.

Paltrow and Martin have two children together – daughter Apple, 14, and 12-year-old son Moses.

