Boyzone's Shane Lynch to open Irish pub called 'D13' in Cheshire

Former Boyzone member Shane Lynch is planning to open a new Irish bar in Knutsford, Cheshire.

The singer and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant will open the new venue with his business partner Nathan Gerhold.

Lynch is said to have “fallen in love” with Knutsford, which is 14 miles from Manchester, and is hoping to redevelop a former wine bar in the town centre and turn it into an Irish pub called D13 after the North Dublin postal district.

Knutsford Town Council shared the news on social media and wished the All-Ireland Talent Show judge luck with his new business venture.

They wrote: “Lovely to meet with Shane Lynch & Nathan Gerhold who are busy redeveloping the former Corks Out building to D13. An Irish Bar named after the Dublin postcode.

“They aren’t quite sure when their outdoor hospitality (as the building work is ongoing) will open so you can follow them on their Instagram account @d13knutsford for the latest news.

“It will be a drinks only bar but they have already fallen in love with Knutsford & there may be a collaboration with Sue & Harriet of The Tea Room so watch this space.

“Good luck & céad míle fáilte from everyone in #knutsford.”

Shane and Nathan teased the upcoming pub on Instagram with a photo of the former Boyzone member sitting on some steps, saying: “The Calm before Da’Storm @shanelynchlife @nathangerholdofficial.”

