Boost for Scottish economy with spending on film and TV production ‘up by 55%’

Spending in Scotland’s screen sector increased by 55% between 2019 and 2021, a report shows.

Research conducted by Saffery Champness and Nordcity for Screen Scotland found a total of £617.4 million was spent on the production of film, TV and audio-visual content in 2021, up from £398.6 million in 2019.

Meanwhile, spending on the production of film and high-end television more than doubled in the same time frame, from £165.3 million to £347.4 million.

The sector has also contributed £627 million to Scotland’s economy in gross value added.

The production sub-sector, the research said, now supports 7,150 full-time equivalent jobs in Scotland as of 2021 increasing from 5,120 in 2019.

The increased prosperity of the sector, according to the study, has been spurred by the 2018 creation of Screen Scotland and the development work the agency has undertaken since, including the expansion of FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh, and The Pyramids near Bathgate, West Lothian, where Prime Video series The Rig and Good Omens have been filmed respectively.

Isabel Davis, the executive director of Screen Scotland, said: “The growth in all forms of production in Scotland between 2019 and 2021 is a phenomenal result.

“It shows us that public investment via Screen Scotland in infrastructure, development, production and skills development, combined with attractive levels of production incentive are the catalyst for a successful industry.

“Now is the time to build on these newly created jobs and growth with a sustained funding commitment towards skills development, attraction of large-scale productions and a focus on the development of locally originated film and television.

“Screen Scotland is committed to delivering further growth, working hand in hand with the commercial production and studio sectors.

“This will rely upon sustained funding and support in order for Scotland to seize the opportunities ahead of it and see that growth trajectory continue.”

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said the report showed “another banner year” for the sector.

“The scale of the return to the Scottish economy from the investment in screen production is remarkable,” he added.

“Beyond film and TV, this report also highlights how our tourism, hospitality and construction sectors have benefitted from this investment through screen tourism, catering contracts, and infrastructure expansion, and the supply chains that support these activities.

“The efforts of Screen Scotland have been key to this result and we are committed to working with them and the sector to ensure this growth and the wider benefits being delivered can continue.”