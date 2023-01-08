Bono’s daughters Eve and Jordan tell how he used to take them to school in his dressing gown

Bono’s two daughters have told how their rock star father once took them to school in his dressing gown and danced in the traffic to the Backstreet Boys.

Eve Hewson (31), who recently starred in Apple TV’s Bad Sisters and her eldest sibling, businesswoman Jordan (33), have revealed their dad wasn’t a run-of-the-mill south Dublin father on school runs.

“Dad used to take us to school in his dressing gown, God bless him,” Jordan said. “One time we were in traffic on Rock Road and he got out of the car and started dancing in the traffic to Backstreet Boys. Mortifying at the time, but I commend him for it now.”

U2 formed in 1976 and saw Bono create some of the most famous Irish music in the world, with bandmates, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

Bono married activist Ali in 1982 and the couple went on to have four children together - Eve and Jordan and two younger children, John, now aged 21, and Inhaler lead singer Elijah, now aged 23.

The sisters told the Sunday Times how strong their bond is as sisters. They felt the Hewson family was constructed of Part A - themselves - and Part B - their younger brothers.

Eve said: “Jordan and I have such a powerful connection, it’s almost like we’re twins. We shared a bedroom until I was 12 and did everything together. We are so deeply in love with each other. She’s like the other half of my heart.”

The two women had, as children, travelled the world, armed with backpacks and stuffed animal toys, while their father went on tour. They had seen the world long before their younger brothers were born.

Bono would ask his little girls for their opinion on songs and music videos, Eve said. “We’d tell him straight if we didn’t like it,” the actress added.

But while Jordan was an A student, popular with friends and teachers alike, Eve revealed she had a rebellious streak as a teenager.

“I was the wild troublemaker, skipping classes to smoke cigarettes with the boys,” she said.

Jordan left school and gained a Masters in creative writing at Columbia University in New York. She went on to found Speakable, a tech business promoting social activism.

“I just want to wear costumes and make silly voices,” Eve said of her successful acting career.

But Bono and Ali had not wanted her to go into acting, she said, adding that any parent who held such an ambition for their children, “probably isn’t fit to be a parent”.

So close are the sisters, they even lived together in New York for a decade. However, the pandemic stirred them to return to Dublin. And they lived at home with the rest of the family for a period.

Due to Covid-19, the sisters were unable to return to the US for two years, Eve said. The situation has left her living a somewhat nomadic life, despite her fame.

“I still don’t have a home,” she said. “I leave all my s**t at our parents’ place and live out of a suitcase.”

But it seems regardless of where they live, the two maintain a strong bond.

“We have this weird sister sense,” Eve said. “We’re practically telepathic. Not one of our boyfriends has ever encroached on this bond. They sense the union - they wouldn’t dare.

“We’re so hopelessly infatuated with each other, we’re a mystery to the rest of the family…Jordan is genuinely my favourite person in the world… I couldn’t do life without her.”

Despite growing up with their father very much in the global spotlight, the sisters maintain they had as grounded an upbringing as possible.

Jordan said: “When we were on the road with U2, we had a tutor, but otherwise it was just Evie and me…Sometimes it felt like a really big adventure, other times you didn’t want to share your dad with that many people.

“We grew up so privileged but we were also exposed to world issues. Mom was working on the Chernobyl Children’s Project when we were small. She’d drive ambulances to Belarus and spend weeks in orphanages and during those times, dad would look after us.”

The sisters credit their father with helping them become the confident women they are today.

“We’re both headstrong women,” Jordan said. “We’re not easily pushed around in a professional or romantic situation - and a lot of that is down to how Dad empowered us.

“I’m proud of how tough we are. It has been very necessary in both our businesses…

“Eve is one of the most powerful people I know….I can’t imagine a better sister. I feel lucky I’ve been her audience my entire life.”