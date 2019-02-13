Bono's daughter Jordan Hewson features on Forbes 30 Under 30 for her tech company

The business magazine compiles talented people from around the world across 20 industries, including art and style, education, Hollywood, enterprise technology, media and social entrepreneurs, under which Hewson is features, to note their 'disruptive' styles in their respective field of work.

Jordan (29), who has an undergraduate degree in political science and a masters in creative writing from New York's prestigious Columbia University, launched her tech company Speakable in 2016, but its the company's flagship production - an Action Button - which is making the most noise. It's an embeddable tool which allows readers to take action through sharing social media support, signing petitions and donating to causes featured in articles. So far, it features on the Huffington Post, Vice and the Guardian.

Hewson was born and raised in Dublin before moving to New York as a teenager where she has devoted most of her post-university life to social causes, clearly inspired by her her father's non-profit organisations and her mother Ali Hewson's ethical fashion line Edun.

(L-R) Alison Hewson, honoree Bono, actress Eve Hewson, and Jordan Hewson attend Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"It really can be a seamless part of your digital life and experience," she told Vogue last year. In the magazine's iconic September issue, Jordan featured alongside 33 other international trailblazers and she served as founding editor of Global Citizen's website, an organisation aiming to eradicate extreme poverty.

"Starting a business is like sprinting a f**king marathon, except if the marathon was also a labyrinth," she wrote on Instagram. "And there were ghouls. And no David Bowie. I have so much respect for anyone who has done it, tried it, failed, succeeded, or even abandoned. So thank you to @forbes for encouraging our work (and the efforts of younger people)."

"We’re a tiny team fighting for a mega mission; there are days it feels so much bigger than we are, and the truth is that it is. But I’m so happy that @actionbutton just passed 1 million actions being taken on world changing headlines," she added. "Here is to seeing Action Button in front of a billion people, to eliminate the friction between their inspiration and the impact inspiration can achieve."

The Forbes list also included eight other Irish stars including actress Jessie Buckley, who was recently nominated for BAFTA's EE Rising Star award; rugby player Peter O'Mahony; investigate journalist Sally Hayden, who has reported on Boko Haram and Syria's refugee crisis; entrepreneur Kevin Glynn; Edel Browne, the 21-year-old founder of Free Feet Medical; Beats Medical founder Ciara Clancy and digital start-up CEO Conall Laverty.

(L-R) Olivia Wilde, Jordan Hewson and Jessica Alba speak onstage at the 2014 Global Citizen Festival to end extreme poverty by 2030 in Central Park on September 27, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival)

Online Editors