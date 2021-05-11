Bono celebrates birthday with family at swanky London restaurant 

Bono with his wife Ali Hewson and their daughters Eve and Jordan

Bono has celebrated his 61st birthday with his daughters at a swanky London restaurant.

The U2 frontman, whose real name is Paul Hewson, was spotted entering Scott’s restaurant in London’s Mayfair yesterday to celebrate his special day.

Joining him for dinner were his daughters Jordan (31), who shares her birthday with her famous dad, and Behind Her Eyes star Eve Hewson (29).

The girls looked stylish as they stepped out of their car while Bono appeared in a black face mask and his signature tinted glasses.

Many of Bono’s friends, family, and fans were eager to wish the musician a happy birthday on Monday, with Boyzone’s Keith Duffy leading tributes to the Dubliner on Instagram.

He posted a photo posing with Bono in some tinted glasses, writing: “Happy Birthday Bono. Hope you have a magical day and you get spoiled rotten, many happy returns.”

One user commented: “What a pic! What a legend, fab memories!” while another said: “Absolute legend right there! Happy birthday Bono.”

This is Bono’s second birthday spent in lockdown with his family, and he celebrated his milestone 60th birthday last year with a long walk around Killiney.

Speaking on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, the father-of-four said: “I was going to have a quiet birthday anyway... Just go for a long walk, that was the plan, a bit of a pilgrimage with the family.

“There are people giving up a lot more than their birthdays, think of people cancelling their weddings, funerals, think about that.

“I am grateful to just have got here, I am really grateful to the people who got me to where I am, to the band, my mates and the country who gave U2 a great life, who allowed us to be useful in this time.”

