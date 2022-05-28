Bonnie Ryan shares moving video of brother Elliott leading her into church on wedding day

Bonnie Ryan has shared a moving video of her brother Elliott walking her into the Italian church where she celebrated her wedding day.

She and husband John this week tied the knot at the same church where big sister Lottie was married.

“Lucky to have my best friend walk me down the aisle,” Bonnie told her social media followers as family and friends marked her wedding in the absence of her late dad, Gerry.

The makeup artist and content creator has been sharing snapshots of her wedding to long-term boyfriend John following this week’s nuptials.

“Waking up to this view. Perfect perfect perfect,” she said of the beachside resort where the couple are spending a few days following the romantic wedding.

“Welcome to the party my new angels.”

The couple were spending the weekend where they wed in advance of a honeymoon later this summer.

“We have our honeymoon at the end of the summer to give us something to look forward to…but so happy to have this mini moon now,” she told her followers.

The 29-year-old's older sister, RTÉ 2fm DJ Lottie, married her Italian husband Fabio Aprile at the exact same spot five years ago, and Fabio’s grandparents own a house nearby.

Lottie also took on the role of chief bridesmaid at the wedding.