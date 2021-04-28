Bonnie Ryan says she feels ‘a bit wobbly’ as her father Gerry’s anniversary approaches

Bonnie Ryan (pictured on the right) with her sister Lottie and their late father Gerry

Bonnie Ryan has opened up about feeling “wobbly” in the days leading up to the anniversary of her father’s death.

Her father, legendary RTÉ broadcaster Gerry Ryan, passed away suddenly in the bedroom of his Leeson Street home in Dublin on April 30th 2010.

As the anniversary of his death approaches, beauty guru Bonnie has admitted that she still finds this period difficult.

Speaking to her followers on Instagram, the 28-year-old shared that she decided to be kind to herself this week and treated herself to a takeaway coffee.

She said: “I decided that I’m going to be nice to myself this week because it’s my dad’s anniversary at the end of the week and I always find like in the days leading up to his anniversary, I’m always a bit wobbly.

“I might be a bit all over the place in the few days leading up to it and then I find on the day I’m usually in fine form. So, yeah, just one of those weird things.”

The makeup artist recently opened up about feeling “stuck” and struggling to get her life together this time last year, around the tenth anniversary of her father’s death.

Speaking on the Craic On podcast, she said: “About a year ago I felt like I had a lot on my plate, I was going into a bit of a snowball effect where I wasn't making plans or figuring out even day-to-day routines.

“I was thinking about how it was coming up on ten years with him gone... and within two weeks I started getting up early, working out better, eating healthier.

“I don't know what happened I just said, 'I need to get my s**t together' and once my head was cleared and I took a bit of control I felt like me again,” she added.

