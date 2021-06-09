Bond Street chocolatier at ‘£280-a-box’ shop reveals Queen’s favourite treat

Adam Lee said the monarch had “very floral tastes” and held a list with the company of her preferred treats.

The Queen’s favourite chocolates are the floral creams made by Charbonnel et Walker, according to the firm’s chief chocolatier.

He appears on Billion Pound Bond Street, which airs on ITV on Thursday night, in which cameras go behind the scenes in the exclusive London shopping area to see how high-end businesses are surviving during the pandemic.

Mr Lee said: “The Queen does have a list of favourite chocolates with us. But I’m not allowed to divulge that directly to you.

“However, I can just say that she has very floral tastes, which may become evident if we look at the chocolates a little bit later… but maybe we should start with our two most popular chocolates, which are rose and violet creams. I never said a word, never said a word.”

Charbonnel et Walker, where a box of chocolates can cost up to £280, opened in Bond Street in 1875 when Edward VII asked his favourite chocolate maker Madame Charbonnel to move from Paris to London.

It is one of the few chocolatiers to hold a Royal Warrant to the Queen, which allows the company to display the royal coat of arms alongside its own logo.

Mr Lee said: “King Edward VII, who is our current Queen’s great-grandfather … his favourite chocolate was made by Madam Charbonnel in Paris, and he persuaded her to come over here.”

He added: “We are so lucky to have Her Majesty’s Royal Warrant. We have lots of pictures of the Queen and the royal family around the shop, they were given to us by the palace.”

The ITV show, narrated by actress Jenna Coleman and directed by Michael Waldman, also features footage from inside luxury fashion brand Dior, jewellers Boodles and auction house Bonhams.

Billion Pound Bond Street is produced by Finestripe Productions for ITV and ITV Hub.