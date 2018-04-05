Bollywood star Salman Khan facing prison after poaching conviction

The prolific actor contends he did not shoot the two blackbuck deer in the western India preserve in 1998 and was earlier acquitted in related cases.

He was in court for the ruling in the western city of Jodhpur, and can appeal against the conviction in a higher court.

Salman Khan denied poaching blackbuck deer (Gurinder Osan/AP)

Four other stars also accused in the case – Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam – were acquitted. They were in the vehicle that Salman Khan was believed to be driving during the hunt. Tabu and Neelam both use just one name.