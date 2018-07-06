BOD and Amy Huberman enjoy stylish date at Wimbledon
Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman made their annual trip to Wimbledon in typical style.
The retired Irish rugby legend and the award-winning actress (both 39) have enjoyed a prime spot as VIP guests in the royal box for the last number of years and looked the picture of happiness for day five of the tennis championships.
Amy opted for a floaty floral midi dress with bell sleeves, a pair of double strap red heels and a silver foldover clutch, while BOD looked summer snappy in a navy blue suit.
In previous years, the couple have been joined by Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk and David Beckham and the first week of Wimbledon has been star-studded, with appearances by Pippa Middleton and her brother James, Tess Daly and Vernon Kay and British Prime Minister David Cameron.
Their jaunt to London comes just days after they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.
Online Editors
