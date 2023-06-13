Latest Celebrity News
BBC boss: Eight equal pay cases currently open is an ‘achievement’
Blue singer Lee Ryan attempts to overturn flight assault conviction
Jack and Michael Whitehall to host Father’s Day special on Classic FM
Culture Club members given more time to sort £1.75m debt amid bankruptcy bid
BBC boss tells MPs there are imbalances of power in ‘strange’ TV industry
‘Last Beatles record’ was created using AI, says Paul McCartney
Sophie Morgan hits out at British Airways over treatment of disabled passengers
Trans artist trying to conceive among winners of Netflix documentary fund
Maisie Williams urges fans to support Bristol-based food poverty charity
Jennifer Lawrence ‘didn’t want to work’ before receiving No Hard Feelings script
Kerry Hotel derelict for more than 30 years set for new life
Sligo Garda’s traffic stop on seeing car’s headlight not working led to discovery of €7k worth of drugs
Burglars set fire to house ‘to hide DNA’ after lying in wait to watch victims leave for mass
Female players told to ‘show their genitalia for the doctor’ to prove they were women before World Cup
Lakeland Dairies sets milk price level for May amid ‘weaker market sentiments’
'No Hard Feelings' too good to pass up, says Jennifer Lawrence after two-year break from acting
Industry seeks more cash support from State to ditch fossil fuels for renewable heat
Monaghan v Donegal: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know
Ireland’s Callum O’Dowda ‘in a really good place’ as he prepares to work under fourth Cardiff boss in a year
Beverly Hills 90210 – Shane Lowry ready for new spin on an old theme with fairways and greens at LA’s US Open
Fire station officer Ciarán Finn speaks on the picket line in Ashbourne, County Meath
Fire-fighters on the picket line: ‘We are stretched to the last and we’re not going to take it anymore’
Government told to press pause on ‘obscene’ amount of data centres