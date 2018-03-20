Black Panther becomes most tweeted about film ever

Ryan Coogler’s box office hit has been tweeted about more than 35 million times, Twitter said.

The most recent Star Wars instalment, The Last Jedi, ranks third.

That pushes it ahead of the previous record holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Over the weekend, Black Panther became the first film since 2009’s Avatar to top the box office in North America for five straight weekends.

It has grossed more than 607 million dollars (£433 million) domestically and 1.2 billion dollars (£856 million) worldwide.