The bishop who officiated Aretha Franklin’s funeral, has apologised to Ariana Grande for how he touched her onstage, stating that it “would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast”.

Bishop who officiated Aretha Franklin’s funeral apologises to Ariana Grande for how he touched her onstage following backlash

Bishop Charles H. Ellis III led Franklin’s funeral and greeted Grande on stage after she performed “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Pictures of the moment, that show the Bishop's hand holding Grande well above her waist, have been met with widespread scrutiny on social media.

“What’s up with the pastor’s hand?” tweeted The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, with a close-up image of the moment and a red circle where the Bishop’s fingers are pressing against one side of Ariana’s chest.

In an interview with Associated Press, the Bishop said he hugged all performers during the Friday night service, stating that “maybe I was too friendly” with Grande.

“Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologise,” he said.

Ariana Grande, left, laughs with Bishop Charles H. Ellis during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ellis said that he hugged all male and female performers that night stating “that’s what we’re all about in the Church.”

“I hug all the female artists and the male artists,” he said. “Everybody that was up, I shook their hands and hugged them. That’s what we are all about in the church. We are all about love.”

Ellis said that Friday night was “all about Aretha Franklin,” and the last thing he wanted to do was be a distraction to that.

Several people on Twitter have reposted the image of the moment, with the hashtag #RespectAriana.

The Bishop also apologised for the comments that he made regarding Ariana Grande’s name on Friday night, in which he said that seeing her name on the program made him think it was a new item on the Taco Bell menu.

“I personally and sincerely apologize to Ariana and to her fans and to the whole Hispanic community,” Ellis said. “When you’re doing a program for nine hours you try to keep it lively, you try to insert some jokes here and there.”

Ariana Grande is yet to respond to the situation.

