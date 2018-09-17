Binky Felstead and JP Patterson announce split 15 months after daughter's birth

The former 'Made in Chelsea' stars only welcomed their first child, daughter India, into the world 15 months ago, but have decided to call time on their romantic relationship as they are both on "separate paths" in life at the moment and want to give one another the "space to grow".

However, their little girl remains their biggest priority and they will continue to spend quality time together as a family.

A joint statement released via the pair's social media profiles read: "Hi guys, We have some news to share with you and we wanted you to hear it from us, so that things don't get twisted by hearsay or speculation.

Binky Felstead and Josh 'JP' Patterson

"So with that in mind, it is with a heavy heart that we have to tell you that we have decided to separate as a couple. We are still a family and India is, and will always be the absolute light of our lives however we have realised we are on very different paths at the moment, although we still adore each other, we need to give each other the space to grow.

"There are no secrets and no one has been hurt in any way, we now move forward with love, friendship & a deep respect for one another and the family we are 110 per cent committed too.

"We have been through this privately for a while and we now in a good place. We won't be commenting on this further. Lots of love, Josh & Binky xxx (sic)"

The split no doubt come as a surprise to fans of the couple - who had their own show 'Born in Chelsea' documenting their transition into parenthood - as Binky claimed earlier this year that having India had made herself and JP closer as a couple.

Binky Felstead with daughter India (David Parry/PA)

She said: "It's made us really close. I love the homely feel and him coming in from work and one of us cooking - you really appreciate family time."

Binky, 28, was shocked when she first found out she was having a baby as it wasn't planned.

She previously admitted: "My first reaction when I saw the test, honestly? It was 's***'. My heart stopped. I burst into tears. Josh and I weren't talking at the time and I was really overwhelmed."

The on/off couple first started seeing each other during episode 10 of the E4 reality series in August 2015.

After a brief break, the pair got back together in March 2017, just weeks before Binky found out she was expecting India.

Online Editors