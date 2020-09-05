Bindi Irwin remembers Crocodile Hunter father Steve on anniversary of his death

Bindi Irwin has remembered her father Steve on the anniversary of his death.

The TV star, who is pregnant with her first child, shared a photo on Instagram of her playing with the Australian wildlife expert on the beach when she was a child

She captioned the shot: “You’re always in my heart.”

The 22-year-old was just eight when her conservationist father, known as the Crocodile Hunter, was killed by a stingray.

Steve Irwin died aged 44 in 2006 after being attacked by the stingray as he was filming for a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of Queensland.

He was the star of more than 200 documentaries, during which he confronted some of the world’s most dangerous animals in an effort to conserve them.

Bindi tied the knot with husband Chandler Powell at her family’s Australia Zoo in Queensland on March 25, hours before the country banned weddings attended by more than five people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the ceremony, they lit a candle in memory of her father.

The couple announced they are expecting their first child last month.

PA Media