Bindi Irwin expecting first child with husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.
The TV star, 22, married Chandler Powell at Queensland’s Australia Zoo on March 25, hours before the country banned weddings attended by more than five people.
During the ceremony at the zoo run by the family they lit a candle in memory of Irwin’s father Steve Irwin, who was killed by a stingray in September 2006, when she was eight.
Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️
She shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and Powell holding up a tiny Australia Zoo uniform.
March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!
Powell commented on the post, writing: “You’re going to be the best mother.”
