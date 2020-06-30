| 12.2°C Dublin

Billion-dollar baby: The rise and rise of Kim Kardashian

Tanya Sweeney

Kim Kardashian’s latest loved-up Instagram picture may look like, as one Twitter wryly noted, like she was staying in a caravan park in Enniscrone. Yet it’s probably far from a caravan park that Kim Kardashian will be celebrating her latest career milestone.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Kim Kardashian became an official member of the billionaire club. Coty, the US cosmetics giant, has bought a 20pc stake in KKW Beauty, valuing the reality TV star’s three-year-old business at $1bn (€890m).

Alongside a picture of a pepper, a tomato and some flowers, her husband Kanye West tweeted: “I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire. You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family.”