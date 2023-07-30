Billie Eilish’s Barbie song could secure top chart spot on back of movie mania

Barbiemania over the release of the movie about the Mattel doll could secure Billie Eilish’s new track the top spot in the UK singles chart this week.

The US singer’s contemplative What Was I Made For?, which features on the Barbie movie soundtrack and at the end of film, is currently 1,500 chart units away from replacing Dave & Central Cee’s Sprinter at number one, according to the Official Charts Company.

Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night is also on track to climb one place to number three while the reworking of Aqua’s Barbie World by rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice is set to move up to fourth.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the Barbie soundtrack had made chart history as it was the first to have three songs land in the top five simultaneously.

Greta Gerwig’s movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hit UK cinemas on July 21 following an extensive marketing campaign.

Meanwhile, the death of Sinead O’Connor this week has propelled her 1990 number one single, Nothing Compares 2 U, back into the top 40.

Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)

The track, which was written by Prince and catapulted the Irish singer to worldwide fame, is predicted to re-enter the chart at number 12.

US rapper Travis Scott is also on track to have three of his new songs enter into the top 10 following the recent release of his fourth studio album, Utopia.

His track Meltdown is expected to take the sixth spot while Hyaena is set for number seven and Fein for number nine, according to a first look a the UK singles chart.