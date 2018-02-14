Style Celebrity News

Wednesday 14 February 2018

Bill Paxton’s family sues hospital for wrongful death over ‘maverick’ surgery

The Titanic actor’s widow and their children are suing Los Angeles’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre and a surgeon for undisclosed damages.

Bill Paxton died 11 days after the surgery
Bill Paxton died 11 days after the surgery

By Sam Blewett, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Bill Paxton’s family is suing a hospital and the surgeon who performed the Titanic actor’s heart surgery shortly before he died for negligence and wrongful death.

They claim Los Angeles’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre and Dr Ali Khoynezhad misrepresented the risks of the unnecessary and “maverick” operation that the surgeon was not experienced with, according to court files.

Paxton, who appeared in dozens of films including Apollo 13 and The Terminator, died at the age of 61 in February last year, 11 days after the procedure to repair an aneurysm.

ipanews_6f8acaaf-fd05-4e75-97e2-ee383a352d0d_embedded213167769
Paxton's wife Louise (right) is suing alongside their children James and Lydia

His widow Louise and their children James and Lydia Paxton are seeking undisclosed damages, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Friday.

The defendants failed to disclose that Dr Khoynezhad “was going to use a high-risk and unconventional surgical approach with which he lacked experience”, lawyer Marsha Barr-Fernandez wrote.

They also allegedly “misrepresented and/or concealed information relating to the risks of surgery”, which the lawyer described as “maverick”.

The lawsuit said that after undergoing the procedure, Paxton suffered multiple complications including excessive bleeding and cardiogenic shock, where the heart muscle is so damaged it can no longer pump enough blood for the body.

Dr Khoynezhad, now working at a different hospital, is believed to have left the site without arranging adequate care before Paxton suffered the complications, the lawsuit added.

The actor, born in Fort Worth, Texas, was starring in US broadcaster CBS’s Training Day series when he died.

Tom Hanks led the tributes, calling his Apollo 13 co-star a “wonderful man”.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre is yet to respond to a request for comment and Dr Khoynezhad did not immediately reply to an after-hours message.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Promoted Links

Independent Style

Also in this section