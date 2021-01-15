Big Fat Gypsy Wedding star and Celebrity Big Brother winner Paddy Doherty in hospital after contracting Covid-19

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding star Paddy Doherty is seriously ill with Covid-19, his family has revealed.

The British Boxer (61) has been placed on oxygen to help him fight the infection while he is also suffering from pneumonia.

Taking to Facebook, Paddy’s son Simey Doherty shared the news. He wrote: “Can everybody please keep my father in prayer as I was just speaking to him and he has got double pneumonia.

"Also claw seen in the lungs and tested positive for Covid. He's also on oxygen. Keep my father in prayer.”

Paddy’s wife Roseanne Doherty commented: “Please will everything pray for my Paddy - he has been taken in to hospital. He is not very well [sic].”

The 61-year-old won Celebrity Big Brother in 2011 and has opened up in the past about his health struggles.

In 2020, he revealed that he battled prostate cancer for seven months after receiving the all-clear in April.

While taking part in a ten-part travel series with Daniel Coll from Emmerdale, Paddy spoke about the early stages of his cancer and why he decided to go to the doctor.

He explained: “I won’t tell a lie. I was going to the toilet to have a wee. It was slowly coming on and I was having to push harder and harder.

“When I went for a few pints I’d have to go into the cubicle and people would think: ‘Oh, he is nervous.’

“The pain was getting so bad I had to roar. My grandchildren said: ‘Is granddaddy alright, nanny?’

“I don’t know what it is like for a woman to have a child, but I know it is bad. To me, there was no pain like that. My woman, Roseanne, she said: ‘Paddy you have to go to the doctor.’”

He was then told that he would have to undergo two operations, which ended up being a double operation because he was in so much pain.

The bare-knuckle boxer rose to fame in the UK after featuring on Channel 4’s documentary My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.

