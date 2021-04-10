‘Big Brother’ star Nikki Grahame dies, aged just 38

Reality TV star Nikki Grahame, who rose to fame as a contestant on Big Brother, has died aged 38.

“It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday, April 9. Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time,” her representative said.

Grahame, originally from London, had recently had treatment for an eating disorder at a specialist clinic following a fundraising campaign by friends and fans.

“It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away. It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken at such a young age,” a statement on the Gofundme.com page said.

“Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.”

