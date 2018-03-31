Beyonce 's father "laughed so hard" when he learned his younger daughter Solange had attacked the superstar's husband JAY-Z in their infamous elevator fight back in 2014.

Beyonce's father "laughed so hard" when he learned his younger daughter Solange had attacked the superstar's husband JAY-Z in their infamous elevator fight back in 2014.

Beyonce's dad Mathew Knowles says he 'laughed so hard' when he saw that Solange elevator fight

Mathew Knowles admits he wasn't surprised at how Solange had reacted during the family feud, hitting and kicking her brother-in-law until Beyonce, who had looked on quietly, finally stepped in.

The altercation, which occurred as they left a Met Gala afterparty in New York four years ago, was caught on surveillance footage and leaked online, prompting the fiercely-private Formation hitmaker to take the rare move of issuing a statement, declaring her husband and little sister had "worked through" their undisclosed disagreement, while Solange insisted she was "at peace" with the incident. The trio has long put the fall-out behind them, but Beyonce and Solange's dad Mathew has now opened up about his thoughts on the fracas, revealing he found it rather amusing.

"I just laughed," Mathew, 66, remarked on The Wendy Williams Show. "I laughed so hard because if you know Solange - that's Solange. You just never know what you're going to get." Referring to the 31-year-old as "a firecracker", he quipped, "I don't know where she gets that from!"

Mathew, who used to serve as the girls' manager, also insisted Beyonce has always been one to avoid confrontation. "Beyonce would be in the corner, quiet," he shared with a laugh.

His comments emerge months after JAY-Z insisted the scandalous elevator fight, allegedly concerning allegations of the rapper's infidelity, had been the only time he and Solange had ever had a big disagreement. "Before and after, we've been cool," he told Rap Radar last August (17). "That's my sister. Not my sister-in-law, no, my sister. Period."

Meanwhile, Beyonce, briefly addressed the altercation in song, on the remix of her hit Flawless, which was released three months after the fight.

Online Editors