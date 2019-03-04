Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry dies after stroke

Luke Perry, star of Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210, has died aged 52, his publicist has said.

Luke Perry, star of Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210, has died aged 52, his publicist has said.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

Mr Robinson said Perry’s family and friends were with him when he died.

Luke Perry (1966-2019) • Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/29BltxvjGC — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 4, 2019

Among them were his children, siblings, fiancee and former wife.

The actor had been in hospital since last week.

Mr Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.

The publicist added that Perry’s family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since he was hospitalised on Wednesday.

Press Association