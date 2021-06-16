Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been pictured kissing, apparently confirming rumours they have rekindled a romance that dominated celebrity media almost 20 years ago.

Photos in the New York Post on Monday showed the two actors kissing while enjoying a meal with members of Lopez's family at Malibu's posh Nobu sushi restaurant.

Lopez and Affleck, famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s in a romance marked by his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring.

They abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and separated a few months later.

The pair have been pictured together several times in Los Angeles and Miami in recent weeks, after Lopez and her former baseball player fiancé Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in mid-April, after four years together.

Monday's photos were the first in which Lopez and Affleck were seen kissing since their apparent reconnection.

According to E! News a source said Lopez (51) was planning to move from Miami to Los Angeles to spend more time with Affleck (48) and was looking for schools for her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Max and Emme were also photographed walking into the restaurant in Malibu on Sunday.

Lopez married Latin singer Marc Anthony, her third husband, just five months after her 2004 split with Affleck.

Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner. The couple divorced in 2018.