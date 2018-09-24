Rugby star Ben Foden has share his first public photo since the news of his split from wife Una Healy over the summer.

Ben Foden shares first public snap since split from Una Healy

The couple’s separation was confirmed in July by a spokesperson for The Saturday’s star, ahead of Ben's move to New York city.

The former England rugby player shared his delight at returning to the "big city" on Instagram, posing alongside Alex Corbisiero and Connor Wallace-Sims.

"Back in the big city and getting ready for the season ahead," Ben said.

Fellow Rugby United player Wallace-Sims also shared a snap, introducing Foden to the world of New York rugby.

News of Ben and Una's split broke in July, when Una's spokesperson confirmed that Una and the children would not be heading to New York with Ben.

"I can confirm Una and Ben have separated and she's in Ireland with her mum and kids, but there will be no further comment to make," a spokesperson for the former Saturday's star said.

The couple married in Una's native Tipperary in 2012, after four years of dating. Since news of their split emerged, another woman has been linked to Ben.

The woman said she had no comment to make when contacted by the Sun newspaper. Ben has not issued any comment about his marriage to Una.

Last week, Una told Hello! Magazine that her world had been "turned upside down" since the split.

Una and Ben Foden have split up after six years of marriage. Photo: Domnick Walsh

"My life has been turned upside down and I’m trying to figure it out," she said.

"I’m taking each day as it comes and just being there for my children."

Online Editors