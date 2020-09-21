Ben Foden admits he was wrong marrying second wife on the day divorce from Una Healy was granted

Una Healy, Ben Foden and their children Aoife Belle Foden and Tadhg John Foden enjoying Barclaycard Exclusive area at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Barclaycard)
Speaking to Fabulous recently, Una said her divorce was “a tough old thing to go through”.
“You don’t walk down the aisle expecting this to happen. You hope it’s going to be forever and you don’t marry with any other intention.
“And when it doesn’t work out, it’s devastating. Totally devastating.
“So that was hard enough, but last summer when he got married again, that was a big shock to me. I was like: ‘Woah, what is this?’
“It was something else I had to get my head around. But life goes on, doesn’t it?”
“It just moves faster for some than others, obviously," Healy said.