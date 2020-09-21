Ben Foden admits he was wrong marrying second wife on the day divorce from Una Healy was granted

Ex-England rugby player Ben Foden has said that “it was disrespectful” to get married to his second wife on the day his divorce to Una Healy was finalised.

Foden and Healy were married for six years before their marriage ended after Ben cheated on Healy in 2018.

Foden then married his second wife Jackie Belanoff Smith in August 2019 aboard a yacht off the US coast - on the day his first marriage was officially dissolved.

Una Healy and Ben Foden. Photo: Ian West/PA

Una Healy and Ben Foden. Photo: Ian West/PA

Foden, 35, who now plies his trade with Rugby United New York, admitted in an Instagram interview with Sharon Carpenter that he was in the wrong and disrespected the Saturdays’ Healy.

"I hold my hands up and say, it was wrong. My final decree didn't even come through until the morning of us getting married.

"People will say I wasn't very ­respectful in what I did, getting married to Jackie very quickly, but you can't help the heart and we've got past it."

The pair have two young children together, Aoife (8) and Tadhg (5).

Una Healy, Ben Foden and their children Aoife Belle Foden and Tadhg John Foden enjoying Barclaycard Exclusive area at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Barclaycard)

Una Healy, Ben Foden and their children Aoife Belle Foden and Tadhg John Foden enjoying Barclaycard Exclusive area at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Barclaycard)

Speaking to Fabulous recently, Una said her divorce was “a tough old thing to go through”.

“You don’t walk down the aisle expecting this to happen. You hope it’s going to be forever and you don’t marry with any other intention.

“And when it doesn’t work out, it’s devastating. Totally devastating.

“So that was hard enough, but last summer when he got married again, that was a big shock to me. I was like: ‘Woah, what is this?’

“It was something else I had to get my head around. But life goes on, doesn’t it?”

“It just moves faster for some than others, obviously," Healy said.

