Ben Affleck spotted on date with Playboy model Shauna Sexton (22)

The 46-year-old actor - who has been dating producer Lindsay Shookus for over a year - was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu with Shauna Sexton, 22, earlier this week amid claims that his relationship with Lindsay has ended.

A source told E! News: "He feels it is over with Lindsay [but] he is not happy that there were photos."

Lindsay and Ben have not been seen together since last month and she missed his birthday celebrations earlier this week.

Ben spent the day with his former wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Ben and Jennifer have been sent a legal warning by the court for "dragging their feet" over their divorce.

The couple announced they were going their separate ways in June 2015, before filing documents two years later but they are said to have angered the court by delaying divorce proceedings.

Los Angeles Superior Court is said to have told the former couple that their case is not completed because the final judgement hasn't been entered and it could be dismissed in its entirety.

The court is said to have told them: "If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution."

Whilst Ben quickly moved on with Lindsay, Jennifer previously insisted she isn't "interested in dating" following her split from Ben.

She said: "I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through. I haven't been on a date and I am not interested dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No, thank you!'"

And Ben and Jennifer are in a good place despite filing for divorce.

An insider said: "Things are pretty good between them right now. They are happy to be together with their kids. He's found a really good routine. He's in a great place, enjoying his work on the new film and being able to fly back to spend time with the family during downtime."

Online Editors