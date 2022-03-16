Bella Hadid tells Vogue she felt like ‘the uglier sister’ compared to Gigi

Catwalk star Bella Hadid has revealed she was made to feel like the “uglier sister” in comparison to her supermodel sister Gigi.

Speaking to Vogue for the magazine’s April 2022 issue, the American model got candid as she discussed her childhood insecurities.

“I was the uglier sister,” she told the magazine. “I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me.

“And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it. I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety — what was I doing getting into this business?”

Ms Hadid admitted she had become a “good actress” who learned to “put on a very smiley face or a very strong face”.

She went on to praise her work ethic ever since she was signed by IMG Models in 2014.

She said she “never missed a job, cancelled a job” or “was late to a job”.

“No one can ever say that I don’t work my a** off,” she added.

Ms Hadid first had a taste of fame in 2011 in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in which her mum Yolanda, 58, had a starring role in the series.

Elsewhere during the interview, she spoke of her regret at having a nose job aged 14.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it,” she said.

Last year, Ms Hadid revealed her mental health struggles and shared tearful pictures with her 47 million Instagram followers.

She said: “Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs and side to sides.”

Ms Hadid has previously spoken about battling severe depression and anxiety since she was a teenager.

