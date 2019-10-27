Belgium's Crown Princess Elisabeth celebrates her 18th birthday in history-making ceremony

Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium's 18th birthday celebration is truly one for the ages.

Elisabeth, who is in her final year of secondary school at a boarding school in Wales, is next in line to the throne, thus making her milestone birthday a key date in the national agenda. She celebrated the occasion at the Royal Palace in Brussels, where her father King Phillipe and mother Queen Mathilde, who was pictured shedding tears of joy, led the festivities, which were also attended by politicians and a group of 80 other teenagers who share her birth year.

It was a televised event in which members of the Royal Ballet School of Antwerp performed, as did Eurovision star Blanche.

"These 18 years have been filled with many rewarding moments that have made me the person I am today," she said in her speech.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium (L) and King Albert II of Belgium (R) attend the celebration for the 18th birthday of Princess Elisabeth (C) , on October 25, 2019 at the Royal Palace in Brussels

"It is a step that I take with great optimism. I realise that I still have a lot to learn. I will also focus on that in the coming years: trying to understand the world better — and helping to improve it, by giving the best of myself."

She added: "The country can count on me."

The assertive comment of confidence is reflective of her new standing: now that she is 18, should something happen to her parents, she is able to rule Belgium without a regent. When the time comes, she will be the first queen to reign in her own right.

Her mother Mathilde is an aristocrat, the daughter of a count and countess, who was working as a speech therapist in Brussels when she married Phillipe in 1999.

As is custom with international royal houses to mark weddings, christenings and birthdays, the Royal Palace released a series of portraits of Elisabeth marking the occasion, including one alongside her father, Belgium's monarch.

"My family has always been there to support and encourage me. Together we are a strong team," she said, referencing her younger siblings Gabriel, Emmanuel and Eléonore.

Belgium's Crown Princess Elisabeth, with her father King Philippe, in her 18th birthday portraits. Picture: Belgian Royal Palace

"Thanks mama for your presence and your listening ear. Thanks dad for your trust. I know I can always count on you."

Online Editors