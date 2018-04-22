Beaming bride-to-be Meghan Markle looked stunning last night in this Stella McCartney cape dress

Meghan Markle looked stunning last night in a navy Stella McCartney cape dress, when she and her fiancé Harry gathered to celebrate the Queen’s birthday in London.

The bride-to-be wore a statement €1,300 navy Stella McCartney cape dress and matching suede heels by Manolo Blahnik for an event in Albert Hall, which was attended by the extended British royal family.

Her gold clutch was by Naeem Khan. The couple, who will wed on May 19, looked happily in love at the event.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for a special concert "The Queen's Birthday Party" to celebrate the 92nd birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Photo: John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters

Meghan, who seems to have hit the ground running with her royal duties, beamed from ear to ear as she listened to performances by the likes of Tom Jones, and Sting and Shaggy. Pregnant Kate Middleton didn’t appear at the celebration, and her husband William sat in the royal box in front of Meghan and Harry.

Prince Harry took to the stage to wish his grandmother a happy birthday, saying: "Tonight we are celebrating the Queen's Birthday but Your Majesty, if you do not mind me saying, you are not someone who is easy to buy gifts for. "But I think we have the perfect present," which referred to the Queen's Commonwealth Trust charity, which he was appointed president of the youth forum last week.

He added: "As we celebrate your 92nd birthday this evening and in recognition of your incredible life of service, I am delighted to say that the Queen's Commonwealth Trust has now been launched to support young leaders around the Commonwealth. "This organisation, in your name, will provide a platform for those working to make a difference in their communities across 53 countries. Happy Birthday Your Majesty."

