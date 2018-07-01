'Be strong' - Declan Donnelly 'sent supportive message to Ant's estranged wife'

The 42-year-old TV star reached out to his presenting partner's ex with a reassuring text message after it was revealed that Ant has moved on and started dating his PA Anne-Marie Corbett.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Dec wrote: "You know where I am if you need to talk. Be strong." And a source claims Dec has been "torn by their bitter divorce battle" as he has been friends with them both for years.

The insider explained: "He is best friends with Ant. Theirs is like a marriage. But he also feels for Lisa and what she’s going through.

(From left to right) Anthony McPartlin, Lisa Armstrong, Ali Astall and Declan Donnelly during day two of Royal Ascot 2016, at Ascot Racecourse

“He doesn’t know what to do for the best. He’s not been in contact with Lisa since she and Ant split but decided he had to reach out after The Sun on Sunday revealed Ant’s new romance.

"He doesn’t want any ill-feeling. He’s in such a difficult position, especially with things getting more ugly."

Lisa is said to be happy that Dec has reached out but she is still furious with Anne-Marie, who was a PA to both Lisa and Ant during their marriage.

The source said: "She feels like she has been betrayed — not just by Ant but by Anne-Marie."

Declan Donnelly (R) and Ali Astall (L) attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse )

Lisa is currently spending some time in Los Angeles and after it was claimed that she is seeking £50 million from her estranged husband in their settlement, she has insisted that they are not currently negotiating a divorce.

According to the Daily Mail, lawyers for Lisa have denied reports that the divorce is taking place and that she has demanded the huge sum. They have also rubbished claims that she fired Ant's new love, the couple's former joint PA Anne-Marie.

The lawyers added that Lisa has not authorised anyone else to speak on her behalf and will not be giving any further comment.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong split

Online Editors