BBC Weather apologises for ‘technical issues’ showing low temperatures

The BBC has apologised for “technical issues” causing the weather forecast on their services to show incorrect temperatures.

Visitors to the broadcaster’s weather app and website are predicting temperatures below 10C across the UK for next week, while the Met Office is forecasting figures in the teens and twenties.

The unusually low temperatures for the summer period were also shown on the BBC News at Ten on Thursday.

The BBC Weather account tweeted on Thursday night: “Our apologies for the incorrect temperatures appearing on the website and app.

“We are working with our data suppliers to fix this fault.

They added on Friday morning: “Good morning, Unfortunately we’ve still got technical issues with data on our app and (website)…it’s not actually going to be 7 or 8C.”

On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, weather presenter Simon King also addressed the glitch, saying: “Temperatures over the next few days about 16 to 23C by day and about nine to 12C overnight, about the average really for the time of year.

“Not the seven or 8C you are currently seeing on our website or app – so apologies. There is still a technical glitch in that respect.”

A problem at third party supplier MeteoGroup is said to be behind the inaccurate forecasts.

The Met Office is currently predicting high temperatures around 19C in London for Friday with the rest of the week expected to see between 13 to 24C.

A slightly colder picture is being forecasted in Edinburgh with the week expected to have highs of 17C and lows of 10C.

Cardiff is predicted to have temperatures between 13 to 19C for the next week, while Belfast will be similar with lows of 10C and highs around 18C, according to the Met Office.