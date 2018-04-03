Style Celebrity News

Tuesday 3 April 2018

BBC spy show granted access to ancient Greek temple as filming decision reversed

The Central Archaeological Council granted access to the 2,500-year-old Temple of Poseidon.

The ancient Temple of Poseidon (Petros Giannakouris/AP
The ancient Temple of Poseidon (Petros Giannakouris/AP

By Associated Press Reporter

A panel of archaeologists has granted a British TV crew access to an ancient site near Athens to film scenes for an adaptation of spy novelist John le Carre’s The Little Drummer Girl.

The move reverses a decision from last week following strong government criticism.

The Central Archaeological Council granted access to the 2,500-year-old Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion on April 12 after the production company said it would limit the number of hours needed.

The miniseries being produced for the BBC and US-based cable network AMC is due to be released next year.

Greece’s government has launched a new campaign to attract film productions as part of a wider strategy to lure investors back after eight years of a crippling financial crisis.

Press Association

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section