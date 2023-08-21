BBC recommissions Waterloo Road for two further series

Waterloo Road has been recommissioned for a further two series (Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/Helen Williams/BBC/PA)

The BBC has recommissioned TV drama Waterloo Road for two further series.

The TV show, which explores the lives of students at a state school in Greater Manchester, initially ran on the BBC between 2006 and 2015.

Earlier in the year, the show returned with two new series and a cast ensemble that included Coronation Street stars Angela Griffin and Kym Marsh and Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas.

The next two series of the show will each comprise eight hour-long episodes, with filming set to begin in Greater Manchester in the autumn.

Altogether, three new series of Waterloo Road are on the way, as another series has been filmed and is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer early next year.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “It’s been a joy to see Waterloo Road return to the BBC this year, delighting new and returning fans with its fantastic ensemble of relatable characters and a winning mix of heart, humour and high drama.

“It’s been especially exciting to see the new boxsets prove so popular on iPlayer, and for the next brilliant generation of acting and production talent to break into the industry via their work on the series.

“Life’s never dull for the staff and pupils of Waterloo Road, and there’s a lot more drama to come!”

Cameron Roach, executive producer of Waterloo Road said: “We’re beyond thrilled with the triumphant return of Waterloo Road, and so thankful to the BBC for committing to the show so fully.

“We love that the show has the potential not only to be a crown jewel for BBC iPlayer, but also serve as a true beacon for training, and inspiring next generation talent.”

Waterloo Road is set and made in Greater Manchester, and its earlier series had a cast ensemble which included Loose Women’s Denise Welch and Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman.

According to the BBC, Waterloo Road is in BBC iPlayer’s top three most-watched titles of the year so far for 16-34 year olds, alongside Happy Valley and EastEnders.

Viewers can stream the 2023 series of Waterloo Road on BBC iPlayer.