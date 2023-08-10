BBC journalists vote to continue industrial action

NUJ members voted to continue with their action by 70% (Ian West/PA)

BBC journalists have voted to continue taking industrial action in a long-running dispute over cuts to local services.

Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) backed more strikes by 70% and other forms of industrial action by 83% after being reballoted.

The turnout was 64%, well above the legal threshold.

NUJ members at BBC Local in England, in local radio, regional TV and online, have already taken strike action on three occasions and are continuing to operate a work to rule.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said: “The BBC needs to sit up and take notice of the strong feeling of BBC staff, along with politicians and community groups across the country.

“If they thought this dispute was waning, they are sadly mistaken. This is a strong result in an important dispute in support of jobs, but also importantly in support of the BBC’s role in providing a service to all local communities.

“We now have a further mandate for strike action, but of course, we would prefer to reach a negotiated settlement with the BBC and resolve to continue the present talks with management.”

The NUJ says the BBC’s plans will cut local content by almost half.