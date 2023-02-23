| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

BBC boss tells Indian staff broadcaster is ‘cooperating fully’ after tax claims

Tim Davie, who will speak to employees on a call on Friday, stressed the BBC ‘does not have an agenda’.

Private security guards close the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India (AP) Expand

Close

Private security guards close the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India (AP)

Private security guards close the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India (AP)

Private security guards close the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India (AP)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

BBC director-general Tim Davie has written to staff in India saying the broadcaster “continues to cooperate fully” with authorities after they accused it of tax evasion.

In an internal email, he stressed the BBC “does not have an agenda” and is “driven by purpose”.

Most Watched

Privacy