Barry Keoghan shows off body transformation after intense workout with Jacob Elordi

Barry Keoghan showed off his toned physique after a training session with Jacob Elordi on social media this week.

The Bafta-winning Banshees of Inisherin actor met with the Euphoria star for a gym session with their personal trainer, Kirk Meyers, at Dog Pound – a gym with locations in Los Angeles and New York that offers personal training appointments as well as group fitness classes.

Meyers shared a photo of the trio looking ever-so-serious on his Instagram account, which Keoghan reposted to his own stories.

The Dubliner opted to go shirtless for the snap and wore a pair of black Nike drawstring track pants on his lower half paired with some grey and white Nike Air Max.

He posed for the photo by balling his hands into fists as he flexed his arm muscles for the camera.

Meanwhile, Elordi knelt down on one knee while wearing black shorts, a khaki tank top, and a silver necklace.

He chose to go barefoot for the picture, and also threw on a printed cap which read “Tickle my pickle”.

Instead of copying Keoghan’s pose, the Australian actor instead pointed towards Meyers, who returned the gesture.

Keoghan and Elordi are not only workout partners but are also set to co-star in the upcoming film Saltburn.

According to Variety, the premise is simply a “story of obsession” and additionally stars Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Richard E. Grant, and Cork newcomer Alison Oliver.

Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennel will direct, write, and produce the thriller.

The project is expected to have both a cinema release as well as being available to stream on Prim and also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

While a release date has yet to be announced, production on the project officially kicked off last summer.

It comes after Keoghan was honoured by his native city in a Lord Mayor’s Award ceremony at the Mansion House in Dublin earlier this month.

Although he was unable to attend the event in person due to filming commitments, the star was presented with the award alongside others who have “helped make Dublin a better place”.

Keoghan, who famously dedicated his Bafta award to the children of the north inner city, was honoured by the Lord Mayor, Caroline Conroy, for his efforts in promoting the city alongside the Irish Wildlife Trust; Sandra Dillon, the founder of The Meeting Place Club; Sail Training Ireland; athlete Gerard Prendergast and An Taisce.