Barry Keoghan promises to drop in to old school after Bafta win

Barry Keoghan poses with his Bafta for best supporting actor for The Banshees Of Inisherin (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Charlotte McLaughlin

Barry Keoghan has promised to drop in to his old school in Dublin after winning a Bafta film award.

The Banshees Of Inisherin star (30) dedicated his best supporting actor prize to Ireland and “the kids that are dreaming to be something from the area I come from”, as he was given the award at the ceremony in London on Sunday night.

