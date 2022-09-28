Barry Keoghan enjoys first family holiday with newborn son at safari reserve

Barry Keoghan has given fans an insight into his first family holiday since his son Brando was born.

The Eternals actor and his girlfriend Alyson Sandro welcomed their first child together last month and have been sharing social media updates of the tot over the past few weeks.

And the family of three have just headed off on their first trip together with a visit to Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve in Kent.

The UK location is based on a safari park that’s home to over 900 animals including giraffes, zebras, lions, and tigers.

Barry, Alyson, and Brando got the full experience as they had wolves in the garden of their hotel room.

Taking to Instagram, the Dubliner shared a video of him getting up close and personal with the wolves outside their window.

“What's happening little fella? Got a wolf in my garden,” he told his followers.

"When you have a wolf in your garden, what do you do?"

He captioned the post by writing: "Our little family is sleeping alongside THE PACK tonight."

Barry also shared some photos of him and Alyson, who was cradling Brando in a blanket, as they drove through the reserve on a golf cart before posting a few sweet shots of his lookalike son.

Barry announced that he and Alyson had finally become parents last month with a sweet Instagram tribute.

He shared a black and white photo of him and his partner cuddling their newborn, which he captioned: “Welcome to the pack my boy, B R A N D O.”

The 29-year-old previously teased that Alyson had given birth when he shared a video from the hospital room in London.

In the clip, Brando could be heard cooing in the background as Barry showed off a bouquet of flowers in his partner's hospital room which were gifted to the couple by Gucci.

The brand also sent the new parents a card, congratulating them on the arrival of their little boy.

Love/Hate star Barry zoomed in on the card, which read: “Dear Barry and Alyson, Wishing you both a huge congratulations on the birth of your newborn baby! From all your friends at Gucci xx.”