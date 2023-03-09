| 1.4°C Dublin

Barry Keoghan criticises airline for losing luggage on flight to LA for the Oscars

Mike Bedigan

Barry Keoghan has criticised British Airways for its "bad customer service" after losing his suitcase on the way to Los Angeles for the Oscars.

The Irish actor said he was taking "tons of sentimental stuff" for the show on Sunday and that the airline could not "seem to be helpful in one bit".

