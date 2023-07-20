Barbie director Greta Gerwig opens up about second son with Noah Baumbach

Greta Gerwig has had a second child with Noah Baumbach (Ian West/PA)

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has opened up about having her second child with Noah Baumbach.

Oscar-nominated Gerwig, 39, who is also an actress and writer announced her first child with filmmaker Baumbach, 53, in 2021.

She told Elle UK, in an article published on Wednesday, that she has had a son and showed them a picture of the newborn.

Gerwig said: “He’s a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby.”

She had announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December that she was pregnant.

After meeting on the set of 2010 comedy-drama Greenberg, Gerwig and Baumbach have continued to collaborate together by co-writing on Frances Ha, Mistress America and most recently the live action Barbie film.

The hotly anticipated film, coming to UK cinemas on Friday, stars Margot Robbie as the pink-loving title character alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Gerwig is also known for her directorial debut on 2017’s coming-of-age drama Lady Bird, starring Saoirse Ronan, for which she earned two Academy Award nominations for best director and best original screenplay.

Actress Jennifer Jason Leigh and Baumbach already share a son.