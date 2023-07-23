Barbenheimer: Vue cinema chain reports biggest weekend since 2019

The pink carpet at the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Ian West/PA)

Vue International has said it had the biggest weekend for UK cinema ticket sales in four years after Barbie and Oppenheimer were released.

The cinema chain said on Sunday that a fifth of its customers had purchased tickets to see both films in a double bill dubbed by social media as Barbenheimer.

The two films, released on Friday, have contrasting storylines, with Greta Gerwig’s comedy about the famous doll Barbie, and Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller chronicling physicist J Robert Oppenheimer’s role in developing the first atomic bomb.

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy (Ian West/PA)

More than 2,000 of Vue’s screenings for Barbie were sold out, according to the company.

The cinema chain’s biggest sites for Barbie include Cambridge, Glasgow St Enoch, Leeds Kirkstall, Cwmbran, Islington, Bolton and Portsmouth.

The company said the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will exceed ticket sales for Super Mario Bros and Oppenheimer to become the biggest film of the year.

Tim Richards, chief executive and founder of Vue International, said: “Vue saw its highest weekend admissions since Avengers: Endgame in 2019 with the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, proving that when the movies are there, our customers will come to watch them on the big screen.

“Barbie is tracking to become the biggest film of 2023 and has a good chance of getting into the Top 10 highest grossing films of all time.

“It is an incredibly exciting moment for the industry, and we expect this trend to continue for the coming weeks.”

In total, the cinema chain had more than 4,000 sell-out sessions across the country during the weekend.

America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig at the photocall for Barbie (Ian West/PA)

Odeon reported on Thursday that more than 200,000 advance tickets had been bought and over 10,000 guests were expected to see both films during the opening weekend.

Universal Pictures said Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, had made £8.05 million in the UK and Ireland since Friday.

The film production and distribution company said the biopic is on track to have a better opening three days than Nolan’s other blockbusters Dunkirk, Interstellar and Inception.

Farhan Mehmood, who watched Barbie at 2.30pm, followed by the darker Oppenheimer at 5.15pm with a friend, told the PA news agency the films can “save cinema”.

The 21-year-old from Scunthorpe, who volunteers in digital marketing, said: “Barbie had a deep message, it paid off (with what) it said in the trailer with the tagline, ‘If you grew up with Barbie, this film is for you. If you didn’t, then it’s also for you.

“Oppenheimer, on the other hand, leaves you with a big shock, it’s… somewhat depressing and I absolutely think it can save cinema.”

He added that viewing both films was “interesting”.

“I personally think it’s made history for cinema, it’s made a lot of buzz and conversations around it,” Mr Mehmood said.