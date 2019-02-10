BAFTAS 2019: Glenn Close, Lily Collins, Amy Adams and Thandie Newton lead star-studded red carpet

It’s one of the biggest showbiz events of the year. And this year’s Baftas promises not to disappoint, with Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman confirmed as attendees.

TV presenters Laura Whitmore and Edith Bowman were among the first to arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the star-studded event this evening.

A-listers who’ve confirmed their attendance include Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Claire Foy, Glenn Close, Mahershala Ali, Margot Robbie, Melissa McCarthy, Spike Lee, Steve Coogan, Timothée Chalam, Viola Davis, Wes Anderson, and Yorgos Lanthimos.

Lady Gaga, who is nominated for Best Actress as her role in A Star Is Born, will not attend tonight’s awards cermony. Neither will Emma Stone who is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in The Favourite and competes against her co-star Rachel Weisz for the award.

The Favourite leads the way at tonight’s Bafta film awards with a total of 12 nominations.

Here are the nominations in full:

Best Film

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan And Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Best Director

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Leading Actress

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Glenn Close – The Wife

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Viola Davis – Widows

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Christian Bale – Vice

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan – Stan And Ollie

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Documentary

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay

Cold War – Janusz Glowacki and Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga

Roma – Alfonso Cuaron

Vice – Adam McKay

Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

First Man – Josh Singer

If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Apostasy – Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)

Beast – Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

A Cambodian Spring – Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)

Pili – Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)

Ray & Liz Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

Film Not in the English language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

Original Music

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Vice

Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen Of Scots

Make up & hair

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen Of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One

British Short Animation

I’m OK

Marfa

Roughhouse

British Short Film

73 Cows

Bachelor, 38

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright

