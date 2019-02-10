BAFTAS 2019: Glenn Close, Lily Collins, Amy Adams and Thandie Newton lead star-studded red carpet
It’s one of the biggest showbiz events of the year. And this year’s Baftas promises not to disappoint, with Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman confirmed as attendees.
TV presenters Laura Whitmore and Edith Bowman were among the first to arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the star-studded event this evening.
A-listers who’ve confirmed their attendance include Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Claire Foy, Glenn Close, Mahershala Ali, Margot Robbie, Melissa McCarthy, Spike Lee, Steve Coogan, Timothée Chalam, Viola Davis, Wes Anderson, and Yorgos Lanthimos.
Lady Gaga, who is nominated for Best Actress as her role in A Star Is Born, will not attend tonight’s awards cermony. Neither will Emma Stone who is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in The Favourite and competes against her co-star Rachel Weisz for the award.
The Favourite leads the way at tonight’s Bafta film awards with a total of 12 nominations.
Here are the nominations in full:
Best Film
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan And Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Best Director
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Leading Actress
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Glenn Close – The Wife
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Viola Davis – Widows
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Christian Bale – Vice
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan – Stan And Ollie
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots
Supporting Actor
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Documentary
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Original Screenplay
Cold War – Janusz Glowacki and Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga
Roma – Alfonso Cuaron
Vice – Adam McKay
Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty
First Man – Josh Singer
If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Apostasy – Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)
Beast – Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)
A Cambodian Spring – Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)
Pili – Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)
Ray & Liz Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)
Film Not in the English language
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters
Original Music
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
Cinematography
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice
Production Design
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Costume Design
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots
Make up & hair
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen Of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice
Sound
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Special Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One
British Short Animation
I’m OK
Marfa
Roughhouse
British Short Film
73 Cows
Bachelor, 38
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright
