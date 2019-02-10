BAFTAS 2019: Glenn Close, Kate Middleton, Margot Robbie and Amy Adams lead star-studded red carpet

Kate Middleton, Margot Robbie, Amy Adams and Irina Shayk were among those who wowed on the red carpet for the BAFTA Awards.

The 37-year-old royal looked beautiful as she walked down the red carpet at the annual film awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday night, alongside her husband Prince William, who is the President of BAFTA.

The one-shoulder gown worn by the Duchess of Cambridge was accessorised with diamond-drop earrings and silver high heels, whilst her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, looked sharp in a suit.

Elsewhere, actress Lily Collins opted for a blue tailored shirt, which she paired with a sheer lace skirt and matching shoes.

Amy Adams wore a red ballgown, which was cinched in at the waist with a matching belt. The dress was embellished on the right shoulder and was teamed with sparkling jewellery and matching shoes.

If there was an award for the most showstopping outfit, it would have to go to Cynthia Erivo, who impressed in a stunning gown and train that covered the red carpet.

And Margot Robbie made sure all eyes were on her when she stepped onto the red carpet with a sparkly dress, complete with accentuated black sleeves.

She let the dress do the talking, keeping her jewellery simple with just her wedding ring on her left hand on display.

Irina Shayk - who was there to support her partner Bradley Cooper, who is up for Best Director and Best Actor for 'A Star Is Born' at the awards ceremony - went for a formal look as she wore a black low-cut suit, which she teamed with a black necklace and black embellished shoes.

When it came to the men, director Spike Lee stood out in a purple suit, complete with bright gold shoes whilst Best Supporting Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet wowed in a vibrant and bold printed suit jacket.

Online Editors