Back to reality for Joanna Cooper in London after cheering on boyfriend Conor Murray at the Aviva

Former beauty queen Joanna Cooper is mastering the balancing act of her high profile work with an even more high profile relationship.

The former Miss Universe Ireland (25) has been dating Irish rugby star Conor Murray (29) for more than one year and has become an integral part of the Murray support team, both with his family and her fellow WAGs. She lives in London, but splits her time between her boyfriend's home in Limerick, Dublin for work and her native Derry.

After cheering on the boys in green at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, watching Ireland beat France, she was pictured the night before the game on a low-key date night with her other half as they made their way back to the Shelbourne Hotel, their home-away-from home in the run up to matches on home soil. It was back to reality on Sunday though as she was back at Gatwick Airport after a brief stint in Dublin.

As time goes on, the couple are becoming more adept at sharing just enough on social media without becoming too much and most recently, they enjoyed a quick retreat to Finn Lough's Instagram-friendly bubble domes, a luxury hotel experience in Enniskillen. Cooper, well known all her own on Instagram with nearly 100,000 followers, said they simply make it work by travelling as frequently as possible.

Conor Murray and girlfriend Joanna Cooper spotted at The Shelbourne Hotel ahead of Ireland's 6 Nations clash with France in Dublin

"I do come home a good bit, it's like an hour flight so it's fine. But I don't know if I see myself moving back. Definitely not to Derry anyway," she said last year. "I see him. We come over and back."

It's clearly working as she was pictured soaking up the sun in Rome last month while Ireland played Italy and on the professional front, recently landed a hair campaign with Schwarzkopf LIVE Colour.

Meanwhile, the remaining members of the Irish rugby team still at The Shelbourne made their way home on Monday. Peter O'Mahony and fiancée Jessica, were pictured yesterday with their daughter Indie, as was CJ Stander and his wife Jean Marie.

Peter O'Mahoney, Jessica Moloney and their daughter Indie O'Mahoney (daughter) seen leaving The Shelbourne Hotel a day after beating France in the Six Nations

