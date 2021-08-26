‘Back in my happy place’ – Miriam O'Callaghan enjoys family holiday in Dingle

TV and radio presenter Miriam O’Callaghan has headed to The Kingdom for a family break.

The star is enjoying a break to Dingle, which she previously described as: “My favourite place on earth.”

Kerry is Miriam's father's home county and she has spent many summer holidays there, describing herself as “a creature of habit” when it comes to downtime in the county.

“Back in my v happy place - Dingle in the Kingdom, my Dad’s county, is even more majestic than usual tonight. Stunning. Chilling with the ones I love best,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo with her daughter Clara McGurk.

Miriam has previously told how she spent many childhood summers in Co Kerry, where her father hails from. “My all-time favourite weekend away is in Dingle, Co Kerry, my wonderful father's home county," she revealed.

"I love it there, and it's where I spent much of my childhood. When I was 16, I remember being in Dingle when I got my Leaving Cert results,” she said in a previous interview.