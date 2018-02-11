Baby makes three: Jamie Heaslip and Sheena O'Buachalla announce they're expecting
Irish rugby star Jamie Heaslip has announced that he is expecting his first child with wife Sheena O'Buachalla.
The couple have not said when the baby is due, however Jamie, 33, remarked that it is 'an exciting time' for them both.
"My wife is expecting so it is an exciting time for us," he told the Irish Mail on Sunday, adding that although he's had some baby experience, not being able to 'hand them back' will make this time a lot different.
The couple tied the knot in August 2016, in a star-studded ceremony at the Newman University Church on St Stephen's Green, with a number of Heaslip's Ireland teammates in attendance with their other halves.
For their one year anniversary, the rugby star shared a photo of the two on the day, which also featured their bowtie clad bulldog Jay-Z.
Jamie has been working with the ISPCC on their 'Headbonz' campaign which encourages children to talk about their problems.
"I think for anyone, for children, for adults, it is always better not to bottle things up," he said.
