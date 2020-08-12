Baby joy for Ed Sheeran and his wife Cheryl

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran (29) is said to be “over the moon” to expecting his first baby with his new wife Cherry Seaborn.

The couple, who are childhood sweethearts and married in January 2019, are reportedly due to welcome in their new arrival in a matter of weeks.

He has been keeping a very low-profile during 2020, having announced last December that he was taking a break from performing, a decision which could have been sparked by their pregnancy news.

“Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key.,” a source told The Sun.

“Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.

“They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.”

The notoriously-private singer/songwriter, who has yet to comment on the reports, has been with his wife for five years and announced in January 2018 that they had gotten engaged.

“Got myself a fiancée just before New Year. We are very happy and in love and our cats are chuffed as well xx' he said.

It’s understood that he is already planning a tattoo tribute to his first baby when it arrives in a few weeks time.

Fans are now speculating that the pregnancy was the reason he shelved his touring commitments and took some time off.

He said last December that he was “gonna go on another break again.”

“It’s time to go out and see more of the world,” he said.

“I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back.”

Online Editors