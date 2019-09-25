Baby Archie makes his royal tour debut: Meghan and Harry embrace son in Cape Town

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have introduced their four-month-old son Archie to the business of royal tours.

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been fiercely protective of their son's privacy, setting a tone of boundaries from public life from his birth, but made an exception today during their visit to South Africa. The couple met Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Tutu foundation in Cape Town, where little Archie made his most visible appearance.

Meghan, wearing a printed Club Monaco dress, clutched her infant son, who immediately drew look-a-like comparisons to his father, as she posed for photographers.

Archie was the centre of attention as the group, which included the archbishop's daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, joked about his time in front of the cameras.

Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan hold their baby son Archie as she and the Duke meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife (unseen) at the Tutu foundation in Cape Town on September 25, 2019

Meghan said "He's an old soul" while Harry commented: "I think he is used to it already."

The archbishop's daughter also joked: "You like the ladies. He's going to be a ladies man."

The veteran Nobel Peace Prize winner, who was effectively the leader of the liberation struggle during Nelson Mandela's long imprisonment, said he was "thrilled by the "rare privilege and honour" to meet the royals.

The 87-year-old cleric spent half an hour with the couple and Archie at the historic premises of his Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, the Old Granary, a restored centuries old edifice built by slaves.

For the informal meeting Meghan sat on a sofa with Archie on her lap and Harry beside her, while the retired archbishop and his daughter sat opposite them.

The group laughed and giggled as they watched the duchess take her son's arms and dance with the young royal, who was wearing dungarees, a top and socks.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

The Archbishop told the royal party: "Thank-you for your concern and interest in the welfare of our people. It's very heart-warming, let me tell you, very heart-warming to realise that you really, genuinely are caring people."

Harry replied: "We all try to make things better."

After the royals were briefed about the work of the foundation, they were presented with a basket of gifts celebrating South African women, children and non-racialism - including several items for Archie.

Since arriving in South Africa on Monday, the Sussexes have embarked on a jam-packed calendar with three to four daily events and corresponding outfit changes. In comparison to her previous public appearances, Meghan has embraced wardrobe recycling and thriftier choices, earning her brownie points for her accessibility.

Her choice of Club Monaco, an affordable American brand, paired with suede Manolo Blahnik heels, has endeared her to royal followers and identified a vulnerability in her popularity.

Meanwhile, the duchess revealed on Tuesday her "transition" to motherhood was made easier as son Archie has been a "wonderful" baby.

Meghan opened up about life as parent when she and Harry were invited to meet a Muslim Cape Town family, and have afternoon tea in their home.

The duke also talked about being a father and revealed he likes to bond with his four-month-old son by letting him fall asleep on his chest.

When Meghan and Harry first arrived Mr Tutu greeted them with laughter and beside him was his daughter who is chief executive officer of the Desmond Tutu Desk campaign, which creates portable desks for schoolchildren.

The foundation is the global rallying point for the archbishop's values about respect of people and the earth.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Online Editors